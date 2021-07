ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Golfers Sungjae Im and Siwoo Kim have chosen the Olympics over the British Open. The South Koreans have withdrawn from the final major championship of the year so they can focus on being ready for the Olympics. Practice rounds for the Olympics are a week after the British Open. Olympic medals are valuable to Im and Kim. Winning one would exempt them from mandatory military service in South Korea. Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines previously said he would skip the British Open to be ready for the Olympics.