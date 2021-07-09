Cancel
Raiders Mailbag: Will Charles Woodson go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Raider?

By Levi Edwards
Raiders
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pro Football Hall of Fame will be getting two more Raiders very soon. With the enshrinement ceremony less than a month away, legendary cornerback Charles Woodson and trailblazing Head Coach Tom Flores will be inducted and remembered as some of the greatest to excel at their craft. Woodson will be the eighth Raider to be inducted his first season of eligibility, while Flores has had to wait more than two decades for his induction after coaching two Super Bowl teams.

