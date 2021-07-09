Raiders Mailbag: Will Charles Woodson go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Raider?

Broncos’ second-year C Lloyd Cushenberry said he’s grateful for the organization’s offseason program after working out on his own last year during the pandemic. “Last year at this time, I was still at home doing workouts on my own,” Cushenberry said, via Jon Heath of BroncosWire. “I appreciate what we’re doing now. It’s helped all of us a lot [with] having a young offense. This is huge. For a lot of guys, it may not seem like that big of a deal for guys that have been in the league for a while. For rookies that are coming off last year and not having any of this, it’s going to be huge for us going into this year.”