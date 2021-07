Richard Branson became the first person to blast off in his own spaceship, beating fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos (whose own self-funded trip to space is slated for July 20) by nine days. He stopped by The Late Show last night to share his experience with Colbert. The nearly 71-year-old Branson along with five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space tourism company reached an altitude of about 53 miles (88 kilometers) over the New Mexico desert, enough to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the Earth, and then safely glided back home to a runway landing.