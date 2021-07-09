Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Traces of COVID-19 found in UF residence halls wastewater

Independent Florida Alligator
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent wastewater testing found traces of COVID-19 on campus. A UF Health Screen, Test and Protect email sent Thursday morning warned students of COVID-19 found in the wastewater around a residence hall or Greek house. The email was sent along with a text alert to students living near Mallory Hall, informing them of traces of COVID-19 detected in the area’s wastewater. The hall is near Sorority Row next to Yulee, Reid and Cypress Hall.

