Traces of COVID-19 found in UF residence halls wastewater

Recent wastewater testing found traces of COVID-19 on campus. A UF Health Screen, Test and Protect email sent Thursday morning warned students of COVID-19 found in the wastewater around a residence hall or Greek house. The email was sent along with a text alert to students living near Mallory Hall, informing them of traces of COVID-19 detected in the area’s wastewater. The hall is near Sorority Row next to Yulee, Reid and Cypress Hall.