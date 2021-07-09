Cancel
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Official Artbook Is Set To Stand In North America

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven Hirohiko Araki would be hard-pressed to believe that his most popular manga story would hit the heights of popularity that it sees today, and fans in North America will have the opportunity to get a closer look at the mangaka's work throughout the years on the Joestar clan. With the next season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime set to be the adventure taking place within the Stone Ocean, following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo attempting to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit, the popularity of the series will most likely grow even larger within the anime community.

