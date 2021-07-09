6 creative outdoor shower ideas

Habitat is a word used quite often in the world of the outdoorsman. If you have lived more than a couple of decades, you have witnessed changes in the habitat in the area you live and/or hunt. As our population increases, houses will continue to take land that is the home to a variety of animals. There is no doubt, not only are we squeezing the animal population into smaller quarters, but we are also changing much of the landscape in a way that drives out certain creatures and invites others in. For instance, there was a time in my area when quail were plentiful. Just about every farm would be home to a few coveys that would reproduce from year to year. Now, if a farmer sees a covey of quail, it becomes headline news to every hunter in the area. There are many reasons for this change and while some are human related, all are not. Again, it may be the increase of predator animals, like coyotes, have increased or even the number of hawks who love to feed on these tasty birds. But regardless, as habitat changes, so does everything around it. Sometimes, however, the problem lies within our own piece of property. It may be the neighbor is doing just fine in holding certain animals, (let’s say deer) but they are…