BREMEN – Becky Irvin passed away at home on Friday, July 9, 2021, at age 75. Becky was born in Elkhart on Dec. 30, 1945, to the late John and Fern Detwiler, the last of their nine children. She was a 1964 graduate of Concord High School. In 1968 she graduated from Manchester College with a degree in elementary education; and from 1968 to 1972, she taught at Concord Eastside School.