MENTONE – Russell Rex “Arkie” Yazel, 91, of rural Tippecanoe, passed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Grace Village Health Care of Winona Lake. Rex was born on Oct. 29, 1929, in Etna Green, to the late Clyde and Delta Borton Yazel. He married on March 6, 1965, in Warsaw, to Margaret E. Hamman; she survives. His father was a barber and times were tough in the early years for the family. His parents did the best they could trying to raise a young family in the depths of the Depression as the world spiraled towards another World War.