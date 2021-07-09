427-unit Denver apartment portfolio sells for $61M
The Los Angeles-based buyer has made a handful of similar deals in the Denver area over the past year and a half, and its Colorado portfolio now includes more than 4,287 units.www.bizjournals.com
The Los Angeles-based buyer has made a handful of similar deals in the Denver area over the past year and a half, and its Colorado portfolio now includes more than 4,287 units.www.bizjournals.com
The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/denver
Comments / 0