Cement developer secures U.S. patent for alkaline ettringitic powder
Sources: Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, Paris; CP staff. After nearly three years of examination, the United States Patent Office has validated the Hoffman Green Cement Technologies H-EVA patent (US 2021/0179492 A1). Promoted as an alternative to portland cement for ready mixed concrete, mortars and plaster, H-EVA encompasses flashed clay sludge, natural or synthetic (flue gas desulphurization) gypsum, plus proprietary chemical “activators and superactivators.” The mineral processing and chemistry yield an alkaline ettringitic powder exhibiting 28-day compressive strength exceeding 8,000 psi and one-fifth the carbon footprint of portland cement—the latter metric attributable to low temperature clay treatment.concreteproducts.com
