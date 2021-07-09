Cancel
Cars, Or People? National Park Service Kicks Off Study On Whether To Reopen Beach Drive To Cars

By Jordan Pascale
DCist
DCist
 9 days ago
The National Park Service is asking the public if the upper part of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park should remain closed to traffic, as it has been during the pandemic, or revert back to being a commuter route connecting D.C. to Maryland. More than 250 people attended a virtual...

