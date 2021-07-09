Cancel
Duluth, MN

Local View: Sacrificing Lester has always seemed to be the city's aim

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI question the News Tribune’s choice of a photo of unrented golf carts at Lester Park from 2017 to accompany its odd “Our View” editorial on April 26 (“City: Get on board with losing Lester or risk ending Enger, too”). Many readers may not have noticed that the photo was from four years ago and could have been left with the misleading impression it was a recent photo. It was not. Lester was not open last year, and there have been no carts on site since before its closure due to COVID-19. A four-year-old picture failed to reflect the upswing in golf today.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

