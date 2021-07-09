Cancel
Haiti desperately needs stability

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the July 8 front-page article “Haiti’s president killed in attack at his residence”:. Haiti’s last assassination of a senior government official was 28 years ago, in October 1993, when an armed gang killed Justice Minister Guy Malary outside his offices in downtown Port-au-Prince. Though the political circumstances triggering Wednesday’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse are different, the underlying causes haven’t changed. Haiti desperately needs the stability that a peaceful democratic transfer of power can help ensure, backed by a robust international program to strengthen civic institutions and economic recovery that, to the extent possible, is implemented at the community level, with local input.

