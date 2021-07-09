Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amery, WI

From the Publisher's Desk: What was that thing?

By Tom Stangl
Burnett County Sentinel
 7 days ago

I’m being betrayed by my body. I turned 60 this year and I have noticed many changes in my mental and physical well being. (Insert bald joke here.) I had a heart procedure done shortly before my birthday to correct an irregular heartbeat and I believe it was successful. Both sides of the family tree had issues with the ticker and I am so glad I was able to get treatment and surgery. Advances in heart care are extending many lives, including mine, and I am forever grateful.

www.burnettcountysentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amery, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athelstan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Actor#Super Bowl Vii#The Washington Redskins#P O Box#Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL’s Richard Sherman charged with DUI, other crimes

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home. Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was expected to appear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy