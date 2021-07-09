Cancel
Honor where honor is long past due

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) was absolutely correct in calling attention in her July 4 Sunday Opinion column, “Let’s honor the Black and Indigenous soldiers who helped win our independence,” to Black and Indigenous soldiers who fought for our freedom. According to “Forgotten Patriots: African American and American Indian Patriots in the Revolutionary War,” published by the Daughters of the American Revolution, an estimated 6,611 African Americans and other minorities (of which roughly 1,000 were Native Americans) served in the Continental Army and Navy.

