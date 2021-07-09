Inmate Death at reported this week at FCI Big Spring
An inmate death was recently reported at a federal prison in Big Spring. The following is a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons:. Big Spring, TX: On Sunday, July 4, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., an inmate was assaulted at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Big Spring in Big Spring, Texas. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Inmate Lazaro Flores was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Subsequently, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Mr. Flores was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.kbestmedia.com
