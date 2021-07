I think it’s safe to say that 11 Olympic men’s basketball teams grew a little more confident last night. • Team USA lost to Nigeria on Saturday 90-87 in one of the most shocking international basketball upsets in quite some time. Led by head coach Mike Brown, Nigeria sank 20 three-pointers compared to Team USA’s 10-24 performance. Gregg Popovich’s crew showed a clear willingness to share the offensive wealth (six players finishing the night in double figures), but when the time came to earn defensive stops and convert some of the biggest buckets of the night, the team had worse chemistry than most highschool homecoming dates.