Roblox has been around for over 14 years, and in that time, many games have made their way onto the platform and not all are created equally. Trying to find the best games to play on Roblox can be overwhelming for new players, but not to worry, we're here to guide you to some of the best games Roblox has to offer. Every game within Roblox is free, all you have to do is join a server to play a game.