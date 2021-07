As long-time advocates for ranked-choice voting in Minnetonka, we applaud the effort and planning of Minnetonka city staff for the upcoming November city council election. Things will be a bit different in 2021. Previously, there were two election days, a primary and general election. While this seems logical, our city council primary elections had less than 5% of voters participating, making it both financially inefficient and woefully unrepresentative of our city. Ranked choice voting eliminates this low-turnout primary and instead allows us to hold a single general election, where more voters will have more choices. Residents have until Aug. 10 to register as a candidate, and until Nov. 2 to engage the community on the issues that matter.