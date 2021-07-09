Add the Modi regime to the list of oppressors
In their July 7 op-ed, “Prosecuting assaults on journalists protects our democracy,” Laurence H. Tribe, Stuart M. Gerson and Dennis Aftergut drew attention to the global scale of the threat to journalists. Regrettably, they omitted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from their rogues’ gallery of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. This omission is common.www.washingtonpost.com
