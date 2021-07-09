Cancel
The enduring damage of Mr. Trump’s ‘big lie’

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read with interest the July 7 editorial regarding the pernicious effects of the many Republicans who are cynically endorsing Donald Trump’s “big lie” [“Rebuke the ‘big lie’ supporters”]. Many articles and discussions have addressed the danger to democracy of the “big lie”; however, there has been little discussion of the form that this danger will take. Disbelief in election resultsis contagious. There is no reason to believe that acceptance of the “big lie” and rejection of the results of U.S. elections will be confined to voters on the far right. Delegitimizing fair elections and suppressing voter turnout will inevitably lead to an equivalent cynicism in voters on the left.

