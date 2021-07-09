Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

With Grocery Delivery in 15 Minutes or Less, JOKR Wants to Reinvent Food Shopping

By Kathryn Lundstrom
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline grocery sales saw huge spikes during the pandemic as consumers looked to cut out potential exposure points to Covid-19, accelerating adoption of some pre-pandemic ecommerce innovations. As we move out of the pandemic economy and more people shop in stores, innovation in delivery of food and essentials marches on—and in some cases, that means getting groceries to doorsteps in record time.

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Economy#Groceries#Innovation#Food Drink#Grocery Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

10 Grocery List Apps That Make Shopping So Much Easier

Technology has come so far (we landed a rover on Mars!), so why do we still depend on old-fashioned pen and paper to make our grocery lists?. Enter, grocery list apps. Like your very own personal shopping assistant, these grocery apps help you save time, money and energy, Lauren Harris-Pincus, RDN, author of ​The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club​, tells LIVESTRONG.com.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

A New Jersey Butcher Shop Has Completely Reinvented The Hot Dog, And It’s Delicious

Summer is upon us, and that means we’re indulging in our favorite summer treats. One of the most classic foods this time of year is, of course, the hot dog. However, one beloved butcher shop in New Jersey is totally changing hot dogs as we know it with its unique new invention. And reminder: Rastelli’s […] The post A New Jersey Butcher Shop Has Completely Reinvented The Hot Dog, And It’s Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

9 Walmart Buys That Are "Flying Off the Shelves" Right Now

A lot of the most famous "I didn't know they carried that!" Walmart moments might occur in the fashion section, but guess what: You can find some trendy treasures in Walmart groceries, too. We've tracked down the Walmart groceries that have a few shoppers raving online to make your next trip to the grocery department a blast. (For real—we've got a few July 4th grabs in the bag that are both healthy and delicious.)
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Giant Food Customers Can Use SNAP EBT Cards on E-Commerce Orders

At Giant Food, individuals and families using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits now have the option to pay with an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card when placing online orders for Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers throughout the grocer’s footprint of Washington, D.C.; Maryland; Virginia; and Delaware. The user-friendly experience...
Food & DrinksKENS 5

Drone delivery food service

You gotta see this! Roma and Clarke are talking about the latest moving photo tiktok trend, flying chicken, and just how creative some people can get with gum and duck tape.
Recipesdbknews.com

Your personal guide to grocery shopping, meal ideas during college

This article is part of The Diamondback’s 2021 Orientation Guide. Click here for the rest. Managing meals can be difficult in college. Here are some tips, tricks and recipes to get you through the year. Plan your meals. Take a day every week to plan meals for the upcoming week....
Grocery & Supermaketmoneysavingmom.com

This Week’s $56 Grocery Shopping Trip

I noticed that Kroger raised their prices on milk. Have you noticed that at your store? Ours had been $2.69-$2.89 a gallon, but all gallons were $3.09 this past week. I was excited about the butter sale! $1.99 is my stock-up price, so I bought 4 lbs to last until the next sale! (I always stick it in the freezer.)
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Delridge Grocery Co-op adds third day of in-store shopping

As of this Friday, the Delridge Grocery Co-op storefront at 5444 Delridge Way SW is open three days a week for shopping. The Delridge Grocery Co-op is excited to announce the addition of a third day of open market hours. Starting July 9, the DGC will be open on Fridays from 3–7. We’re also open on Saturdays from 9:30–1:30 (when we are also packing and distributing DGC Essential produce boxes) and on Sundays from 11–3. We’re adding more inventory to the store this week, including Bob’s Red Mill quinoa and grits, Bragg apple cider and nutritional yeast, Dr. Bronner’s soaps and toothpaste, as well as jams, salsas, noodles, marinara sauce, and more.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Aldi finally introduces shopping baskets in selected stores - but some customers warn they might not last very long

Aldi Australia has finally rolled out shopping baskets in selected supermarket stores - but some customers warned they might not stay around for long. One shopper shared a picture on social media showing a pile of baskets stacked in the fresh fruits and vegetables aisle of the Underwood outlet in Logan, just south of Brisbane, Queensland.
EnvironmentColorado Daily

App works to reduce waste in food delivery

Boulder has a goal of making 85% of its garbage or waste recyclable, and take-out food containers make up a large portion of that waste. That’s what the RepEATer app developed by two Boulder residents is seeking to change. Chris Todd and Aushwin Ramdas have developed the app that seeks...
Food & DrinksPosted by
pymnts

India’s Zomato Touts New Investment In Pivot Back To Grocery Delivery

In today’s digital food delivery market, the restaurant and grocery categories are running together. In advance of its initial public offering (IPO) on July 14, senior executives from India-based restaurant delivery service Zomato, which operates in nine countries across three continents, revealed at a press briefing Thursday (July 8) that the company plans to return to grocery delivery on a more permanent basis, after a brief grocery stint under the name Zomato Market that launched in April 2020.
Grocery & SupermaketMinneapolis Star Tribune

Target-owned Shipt grocery delivery offers dietary preferences options

Grocery delivery company Shipt is further customizing its grocery delivery service, allowing customers to save dietary preferences through the Target-owned company's app or website. Shipt said on Thursday that some options were starting immediately, including allowing customers to note if they are on a particular diet such as Keto or...
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

Casper’s Top 10 Options For Delivery

The last couple of years has upped the food delivery game in cities all over the country, including here in the Casper area. If you're having family or friends over for dinner and you're doing take out, it's always a chore to figure out who delivers. If you're going through the trouble of searching out a place that will deliver, you want the best, right? Since people always seem to be honest when they're typing reviews on websites like Facebook, Google and Yelp. We decided to turn to Yelp to find the Top 10 options for delivery in the Casper area. Not surprisingly, pizza, Chinese food and wings were all on the list.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Grocery Shopping List Free – Buy Me a Pie!

Grocery lists are one category in which you will find what seems like an endless amount of apps. For me this kind of app needs to be well-laid out, simple to use, and quick when it comes to adding items. This app was actually recommended to me by a friend...
Grocery & Supermaketdiginomica.com

The new world of grocery shopping - online and big warehouses, according to Ocado

We're now hopefully entering a post-COVID 'new normal' and the grocery market globally has changed and it's changed for good and it's changed permanently. So says Tim Steiner, CEO of Ocado, For those of us who sat behind impenetrable wait times during the peak of the pandemic, let’s hope he’s right. But, as we’ve asked previously, while the genie is out of the bottle, how many COVID behavioral trends will leak over into the Vaccine Economy?
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater Grocery Co Thanks More Food Warriors

Whitewater Grocery Co, the “future” locally owned grocery store continues to thank the many volunteers of both the Whitewater Food Pantry and the Whitewater Community Space. Along with the Whitewater Grocery Co’s FOOD WARRIOR certificates, Topper’s Pizza gives each person a free large pizza or triple order of Topperstiks thanking them for their many hours of volunteering.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Shipt makes online grocery shopping even easier with a new feature

Whether you have dietary restrictions, are eating cleaner, or are simply a picky-eater, Shipt’s newest feature is for you. Keep reading to learn how Shipt has revolutionized online grocery shopping across the nation with a new “dietary preferences” feature. Shipt (you know that Birmingham-based grocery delivery service with the skyscraper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy