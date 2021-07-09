With Grocery Delivery in 15 Minutes or Less, JOKR Wants to Reinvent Food Shopping

The last couple of years has upped the food delivery game in cities all over the country, including here in the Casper area. If you're having family or friends over for dinner and you're doing take out, it's always a chore to figure out who delivers. If you're going through the trouble of searching out a place that will deliver, you want the best, right? Since people always seem to be honest when they're typing reviews on websites like Facebook, Google and Yelp. We decided to turn to Yelp to find the Top 10 options for delivery in the Casper area. Not surprisingly, pizza, Chinese food and wings were all on the list.