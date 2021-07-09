The Many Gems We Learned About Skincare At This Year's Essence Festival

With age comes changes to your skin—this I know and expect. For the most part, I find my skin transformations are welcome: In my 30s, I’ve finally figured out how to temper by breakouts and rosacea, fuel my skin so my complexion glows, and don’t criticize it too harshly if I have a “bad” skin day or two. But, I do see faint forehead lines starting to etch in. Now, I don’t begrudge or bemoan wrinkles. I know I will develop them as the years go by. But I’d be lying to you if I said that I wasn’t actively trying to smooth them now as a preventative measure.