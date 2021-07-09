Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

The Many Gems We Learned About Skincare At This Year's Essence Festival

By emerald elitou
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating the perfect skin routine can be quite an ordeal! From the use of crystals to discovering new key ingredients like CBD, the trial by error mission can become very overwhelming, time-consuming, and most of all costly. To help us put an end to the battle of creams and serums,...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Tone#Gems#Aging Skin#Skincare#Olay#Caucasian#Instagram#Collagen Peptide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Forbes

What To Drink For Glowing Summer Skin

The makeup bag may have accumulated some dust during the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we’re emerging from quarantine any less concerned about our skin. Interest in skincare continues to exceed the demand for cosmetics—a trend that was on the rise long before 2020. As consumers become more aware of how lifestyle choices and environmental factors affect their skin, the approach has increasingly shifted from covering up blemishes to preventing them.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Crayon Case Founder, Supa Cent, Shares Business Gems At Essence Fest

“There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.”. The Essence Festival of Culture 2021 was a phenomenal virtual masterpiece that featured amazing guest speakers that included the founder of Crayon Case — Reynell Steward —better known as Supa Cent. The entrepreneur sat down with Beauty and Style Editor, Blake Newby, to discuss how she learned to do makeup, along with how her growing success still keeps her humble.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

3 Major Gua Sha Mistakes, Straight From An Eastern Medicine Expert

All it takes is a quick scroll through TikTok or Instagram, and you'll find gua sha videos aplenty. Influencers and skin care aficionados all love to espouse their unique routines—complete with oils, stones, and techniques—as the best of the best. But as I learned from skin care expert Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, in a recent episode of Clean Beauty School, the best routine is one you craft for yourself, over time, with patience and kindness toward your skin.
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

Next has launched a £40 beauty box worth £240, full of luxury make-up, skincare and haircare gems

We’re always on the lookout for a bargain, so when we spotted Next’s latest beauty boxes, we couldn’t wait to share.The retailer recently launched five new boxes to add to its existing collection, which includes sets for brides to be, new mums and babies, getting a summer glow and more.However, its luxury edit beauty box is the star of the show. Costing just £40, the contents are worth a whopping £240, thanks to the inclusion of premium beauty products from leading brands such as Elemis, Sarah Chapman, ghd, Neon and This Works. From haircare to skincare to make-up, the box...
InstagramNYLON

Everything You Need to Know About Caroline Calloway’s Newest Skincare “Scam”

If there’s one thing Caroline Calloway knows how to do it’s to create buzz on the internet. The self-confessed “writer, artist and scammer” became a household name after she hosted failed creativity workshops and the tell-all essay of her former friend and ghostwriter Natalie. Since then, she’s dropped her book deal, started an OnlyFans, and continued to prove herself as the influencer the internet loves to hate.
Skin CareByrdie

Purslane Extract Is a Hidden Gem in Anti-Aging Skincare

Though we've become comfortable with certain “mainstream” skincare ingredients (i.e. vitamin C or hyaluronic acid), others can still feel confusing and mysterious. You may not have heard of purslane extract, for example, despite its superpower properties. Deriving from the succulent Portulaca oleracea, purslane extract provides serious antioxidant benefits. The effects...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Energizing Men's Skincare Ranges

The Bulldog Energizing collection is a new lineup of products from the brand that's focused on providing fresh, invigorating experiences for men this summer when the temperature continues to soar. The skincare range is reported to harness the power of natural ingredients to hydrate the skin, provide a brightened complexion and help to improve the overall texture of the skin. The range includes the Energizing Face Wash, Energizing Face Scrub, Energizing Moisturizer, Energizing Sheet Mask and Hydrator, and the Energizing Eye Roll-On. The Bulldog Energizing collection is being launched with a partnership with Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris who commented on the line saying, "My favorite product is the Bulldog Energizing Face Wash, which reinvigorates my skin, leaving it not only looking healthier and brighter, but also feeling awakened and refreshed."
Skin CareBrit + Co

16 After Sun Products That Will Save Your Skin

Spending a little too much time in the sun? On a beautiful summer day, it's easy to lose track of time when you're out and about or relaxing on the beach. While sunscreen should be a non-negotiable to protect yourself from harmful rays, there are a few other products you can add to your routine to help recover from a painful burn (it happens!) and prevent further long-term sun damage.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

An Eastern Medicine's Guide to Treating Forehead Lines With Gua Sha

With age comes changes to your skin—this I know and expect. For the most part, I find my skin transformations are welcome: In my 30s, I’ve finally figured out how to temper by breakouts and rosacea, fuel my skin so my complexion glows, and don’t criticize it too harshly if I have a “bad” skin day or two. But, I do see faint forehead lines starting to etch in. Now, I don’t begrudge or bemoan wrinkles. I know I will develop them as the years go by. But I’d be lying to you if I said that I wasn’t actively trying to smooth them now as a preventative measure.
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

Don’t Forget Your Lips! Add These SPF-Infused Lip Balms to Your Summer Lineup ASAP

I’ll admit it—I only just started applying sunscreen to my face during quarantine (I know, so embarrassingly late!), so I was surprised to learn that despite my newfound vigilance with putting sunscreen on my face and body, I was actually still missing a spot. My lips. It’s crucial to find a lip balm with SPF—and not just for the summer, but, just like your usual SPF, for year-round wear.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The 7 All-Time Best Clean Beauty Tips, From Our Favorite Pros

There's a holiday for everything—and today, folks, we have Clean Beauty Day. And while the day really amounts to nothing more than a marketing ploy and a day to "celebrate" on Instagram—we'll certainly take whatever excuses we can to share some of our favorite tips and quotes from beauty experts in our space.
Skin CareByrdie

It's Time to Talk About the Colonization of Skincare Ingredients

The beauty industry is guilty of cultural appropriation. Time and time again, we've seen beauty brands steal styles and practices from other cultures and attempt to repackage them as something "new" or "buzzy." The appropriation of hairstyles significant to Black culture like cornrows or the whitewashing of ancient Chinese wellness tools like gua sha are just a few examples that have been brought to the forefront. These acts alone are deeply problematic, but this issue also extends to ingredients.
Skin Carewomangettingmarried.com

The Best Natural Skincare Lines to Detox With Before Your Wedding Day

The benefits of natural skincare are endless – but so are the products, claims, and ingredients. How can a bride-to-be navigate the clean or natural beauty and skincare world without a little guidance? Spoiler alert: you can’t. But, with a little education and ingredient awareness, you can completely overhaul your...
Skin Caremontanaseniornews.com

Our Wrapping: The Skin You’re In

(SENIOR WIRE) Humans are energetic, mammalian, meat bags with skin and bones and a big brain controlling it all. Comparably, we’re organic cars. Just as we must replace tires, change fluids, tweak the tranny, and polish the chassis, during our relatively short earthly existence, our body needs care too. The...
Skin CareByrdie

Lo Bosworth Shares the One Skincare Ingredient That “Saved Her Pores”

All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

This $18 Skincare Gem Can Be Used 3 Different Ways to Create an Effortless Glow

In the beauty industry, there's no shortage of products across the makeup and skincare categories that promise to give you glowing skin. As a beauty writer, I've tried the vast majority of them—from dewy foundations, highlighters, and self-tanners to cleansers, serums, exfoliators, and beyond. Throughout my years of testing these glow-giving products, I've learned something. That is, I want the instant gratification I get from makeup products, and I also want long-term benefits from skincare products (in other words, I want to have my cake and eat it, too). That's why I gravitate towards products that combine skincare and makeup elements into a single hybrid formula.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The New Wave Of Sunscreen Serums Are Here To Level Up Your Sun Care

It’s no secret that sunscreens are getting more and more sophisticated. Gone are the days of thick, goopy lotions that leave a ghostly cast—now, you can find plenty of options with spreadable, buildable textures and tints that offer a stunning glow. One of the most popular crowd pleasers of late...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Premium Men's Skincare Brands

Caldera + Lab is a premium clean men's skincare brand. Originally, the company launched its first product, The Good, a few years ago. The serum was described as the "holy grail of face serums," fueled by 27 wild and organic botanicals. Now, the brand is completing the set with its first face wash and moisturizer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy