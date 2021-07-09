Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Crew from Fox Soul's 'The Mix' Share How They Keep Their Mind, Body, and Soul Satisfied

By emerald elitou
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast came together to discuss the importance of self-care and keeping a smile on your face thanks to Crest. While life can deliver its ups and down, it’s important to take care of your well-being. Whether it’s heading to the spa or taking an hour to calm your mind at home, peace is what you need to stay healthy. The discussion of mind, body, and soul got serious at the Essence Festival of Culture 2021 as TV Personality, Jazz Anderson, led the online chat with her Fox Soul co-hosts, Jamie Dubose, Anton Peeples, Romeo Miller, and Zonnique Pullins as they openly shared with viewers their self-care rituals that help to keep their lives intact — particularly, keeping a radiant smile.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Miller
Person
Zonnique Pullins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEssence

'I Thought It Was Going To Consume Me And I Was Going To Lose My Babies': Nivea On Past Addiction To Cocaine

Singer Nivea is back and she's stronger, happier and healthier than before. While many people think of Nivea and recall the days of her singing “Don’t Mess With My Man” with Jagged Edge or “Danger” with Mystikal, the star has been open and honest about the dark times she’s been through since her days of making hit songs in the early ’00s. From creative roadblocks and dips in self-confidence to taking on the responsibility of raising four kids as a single mom and battles with drugs, Nivea has overcome a lot.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.
PetsOCRegister

Meet Jimmy, the Chihuahua mix with the soulful eyes

Jimmy’s story: Jimmy likes attention, laps and walks – and he handles himself very nicely on leash. He’s used to living with other dogs and children, although he can be bossy with some male dogs. Children over 6 would be best, as he’s a bit shy at first. He’s house-trained, good in the car and a real pleasure to be around. Jimmy would fit well into nearly every home. He has a heart murmur, but it does not require medication at this time.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Shaunie O'Neal Stuns in Tight Glittering Dress Dancing with Son Shaqir & Daughter Amirah in 360° Video

Reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal dazzles fans in a tight high neck, glittering dress as she dances elegantly with her son Shaqir, and daughter, Amirah, in a new 360° video. Popular American TV personality and entrepreneur Shaunie O'Neal is known for her admirable taste in fashion. Despite her busy schedule and the responsibilities that come with being a mother to five kids, the 46-year-old knows how best to keep everyone gushing.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy