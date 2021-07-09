The Crew from Fox Soul's 'The Mix' Share How They Keep Their Mind, Body, and Soul Satisfied

The cast came together to discuss the importance of self-care and keeping a smile on your face thanks to Crest. While life can deliver its ups and down, it’s important to take care of your well-being. Whether it’s heading to the spa or taking an hour to calm your mind at home, peace is what you need to stay healthy. The discussion of mind, body, and soul got serious at the Essence Festival of Culture 2021 as TV Personality, Jazz Anderson, led the online chat with her Fox Soul co-hosts, Jamie Dubose, Anton Peeples, Romeo Miller, and Zonnique Pullins as they openly shared with viewers their self-care rituals that help to keep their lives intact — particularly, keeping a radiant smile.