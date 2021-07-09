Cancel
Damon Dash to produce docuseries 'In Love for a Living'; Devon Terrell to star in Issa Rae's 'Rap Sh*t'; and more

By Candice Williams
 8 days ago
Damon Dash says he's pushing back at previous reality TV portrayals with his own personal docuseries, In Love for a Living.

In a statement to Deadline, Dash says that his new series, which will "focus on his life and that of his fiancée Raquel Horn and their 8-month-old son Dusko" was an opportunity to hit back at previous shows like We Tv's Growing Up Hip Hop that had negatively portrayed him. "I wanted to just showcase the reality of what it just looks like to be in a great relationship, as opposed to just showcasing the trauma and the dysfunction of our culture," he noted. In Love for a Living will be available via Damon Dash Studios, Dash's forthcoming streaming service and production studio.

In other news, Devon Terrell has been tapped to star opposite Aida Osman and Kamillion in Issa Rae's HBO Max comedy series Rap Sh*t, Deadline has learned. As previously reported, the series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. Terrell will play Cliff, Shawna's "supportive but long-distance boyfriend who currently attends law school in New York." A release date for Rap Sh*t has yet to be announced.

Finally, BET has announced the launch of a new original weekly show titled Celebrity Stash. Now available on BET Her's YouTube Channel, the eight-episode series will feature a new celebrity guest every week that "will invite fans into their home to... help decide which treasures to keep and which to donate." Featured celebrities include LeToya Luckett, Amara La Negra, Bow Wow and Eva Marcille, among others.

