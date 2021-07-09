Vibe Shearwater 125 Review: Sit On Top Kayaks You Want to Try Out
Imagine a kayak with a motor to travel to the fishing grounds, then pedals to explore miles of shoreline with a standing platform to prowl the shallows looking for fish. It has a padded deck, a large tank well, and two removable accessory pods. These features are what kayak anglers dream of, and the new Vibe Shearwater 125 has them all. And to top it off, the kayak has both vertical and horizontal rod holders and two paddle holders.www.fieldandstream.com
