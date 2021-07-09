Cancel
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES PARISHES At 411 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Norco, or near Laplace, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Killona, Norco, Montz, Edgard, Destrehan, Taft and New Sarpy. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 205 and 220. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 310 between mile markers 5 and 7. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

