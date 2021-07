As we prepare for the 149th Open Championship, Pro Golf Weekly looks at some of the most historic moments and feats with 10 British Open Records You Should Know. The stage is set for the best golfers in the world to compete for the Claret Jug and the title of Champion Golfer of the Year at the 149th (British) Open Championship at Royal St George’s. So as we prepare for the oldest of the four major golf championships to get underway, here are 10 British Open Championship records to peruse as a starter.