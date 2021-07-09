Vietnamese film breaks box office, reaches milestone in the U.S.

In March 2020, the box office was essentially cryogenically frozen thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's been slowly thawing out ever since, with things crawling back towards normal. Week to week we would see some movies hit big, but mandates and restrictions kept the market limited. This weekend, however, the industry has finally crossed a massive goal post: with the July 4th holiday being celebrated across the country, and a nice wide variety of titles to choose from available on the big screen, this was the first weekend since the start of the pandemic that all 10 films in the box office Top 10 made more than one million dollars. In celebration of this fact, we have brought back our box office chart, and you can scope it out below.