Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moline, IL

Moline, others cities, reimbursed for police during pandemic

By Barb Ickes
Quad Cities Onlines
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs pandemic-relief money approved by Congress continues to find its way into local-government coffers, it is not always clear how it got there. A $1.8 million payment to Moline supplies one example. The city turned over its police and fire department payrolls from 2020 to the state of Illinois for...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Moline, IL
Health
Moline, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Moline, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Moline, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Department Of Commerce#Public Health Emergency#Dceo#Coronavirus Aid#Covid#The U S Treasury#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
Related
Public Safetymuckrock.com

Steal This FOIA: How to report on victims compensation in your state

This story was originally published by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here. I spent most of this year reporting on Illinois’ Victim Compensation Program , exploring the questions of whether it worked and who it is — and isn’t — working for. The program is designed to reimburse victims of violent crime and their families for expenses related to injury. Every state in the country has a program like this, all funded in part by the federal government, although different states operate their programs differently.
East Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

East Moline delays hiring fire, police personnel

East Moline delayed hiring four new fire personnel and two new police officers this year, among other measures, to offset costs in a tight budget. The six emergency responder positions opened because of retirements. On Monday, the council will consider a proposal to allow the department to hire a new...
Moline, ILrockislandtoday.com

23 professional licenses issued in Moline during Q1

There were 23 professional licenses issued in Moline during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation...
Mental Healthlive5news.com

Therapists, not police: Other cities look at program for 911 response

(KCNC) - Denver is allowing mental health professionals and a paramedic to answer some low-level emergency calls. The program provides specialized help instead of sending police officers, and its success is inspiring other cities to try the idea. The city’s Support Team Assisted Response, or STAR, program is getting used...
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Davenport police received hundreds of fireworks complaints over Fourth of July weekend

The city of Davenport received more than 300 fireworks complaints over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. According to Lyndsey Seifert, records bureau supervisor for the Davenport Police Department, 303 fireworks complaints were called in from July 1 through July 5. Seifert said no citations were issued, according to information provided following an open records request by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.
Floyd, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Partnership benefits homeowners during pandemic

FLOYD — As Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing’s Volunteer Repairs program came to a “screeching halt” at the beginning of the pandemic, the nonprofit was happy to accept the help of Habitat NRV construction crews to complete projects on its roster. Co-founder of the nonprofit, Susan Icove said in April...
Perkins County, NEgranttribune.com

Commissioners seeking paramedic for ambulance operation;

Perkins County commissioners will start a search for a paramedic to staff the Grant ambulance and oversee ambulance operations. For several months, Perkins County commissioners have looked at how best to provide coverage for the ambulance service. Presently, members of the Grant Fire Department provide the EMTs to cover ambulance...
Moline, ILQuad-Cities Times

Moline mulls 'cocktails to go'

Moline residents will likely continue to be able to order beer, wine and mixed drinks to-go or delivered to their homes. City council members on Tuesday indicated broad support for a state exemption on "to-go" alcohol sales, saying the trend is likely here to stay. The state of Illinois temporarily...
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Fire damages house in Moline

A Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a Moline home. The fire occurred at 4:41 p.m. at 1184 24th St. The first arriving fire company saw smoke coming from the first floor window of the one-and-a-half story, single-family residence. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene...
East Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

East Moline police officers set to get body cameras

East Moline police officers are set to soon be wearing body cameras. East Moline is the only one of the Quad-Cities to not have body cameras for officers, but that is likely to change later this year after the East Moline City Council approved a proposal on Tuesday to purchase body cameras for East Moline officers. The move was prompted by Illinois police reform passed by lawmakers earlier this year.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Law Department paralegal collected $14,250 in jobless benefits during pandemic — while working for the city, IG says

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has been inundated with 3.7 million unemployment claims. One of them came from a paralegal for the Chicago Law Department who fraudulently collected $14,250 while “actively employed” by the city in a scheme that dragged on for “at least six months.”
Clinton, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Quad-Cities needs a riverfront attraction

This is a call to action for the Quad-Cities. I recently visited two riverfront attractions, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa, and the Candlelight Inn Restaurant in Clinton, Iowa. I couldn’t stop thinking, what do we have in the Quad-Cities, that even comes close to these two wonderful attractions? They are both very well done, and attract visitors from miles around.
Michigan City, INQuad Cities Onlines

Death of man found in Lake Michigan consistent with drowning

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An autopsy has determined the cause of death of a man whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan off northwestern Indiana is consistent with drowning. The man has been identified but his name was being withheld until his next of kin is notified, according to...
Kansas StateQuad Cities Onlines

Many Kansas nursing homes miss goal for vaccinating workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Only about 10% of the nursing homes in Kansas regulated by the federal government have met the industry's goal for vaccinating their workers against COVID-19, according to government data. The industry's aim is to have 75% of the homes' staff vaccinated. But the U.S. Centers for...
Chicago, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Gun discoveries in hotels, including in downtown Chicago, a security concern as Lollapalooza nears, crowds return

It’s still unknown why an Iowa man allegedly had a rifle with a laser scope in his hotel room overlooking a downtown Chicago beach over the Fourth of July weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown have said they believe a disaster may have been averted, though no evidence has emerged that Keegan Casteel was planning any kind of attack.
Chicago, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Chicago mayor announces $1 million in rewards for illegal gun tips

Acknowledging that Chicago residents are “scared” because of high crime, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday the city is working on a $1 million reward program for people who report illegal guns. Lightfoot unveiled the plan at an unrelated news conference where she said the Chicago Police Department has taken more...
Iowa StateQuad Cities Onlines

Sheriff: 2 Missourians die in small plane crash in Iowa

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Two people from Missouri died when a small plane crashed into a cornfield in eastern Iowa's Muscatine County, authorities said. The single-engine Piper went down Wednesday afternoon about 4 miles north of Muscatine, Sheriff Quinn Riess said. Daniel Slack, 68, and Sharon Slack, 69, of El...
East Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $124,000

Don’t Miss your chance to own this Great 4 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath Home. It has so much to offer to your growing family! The Welcoming Front Porch greets you. Inside there is a Spacious Foyer with the Original Open Stairway in Natural Finish that takes you to the second floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms and an up to date bath. You’ll love the Floor to Ceiling Built in Cabinet, perfect for your linens. The Main floor has a Spacious Living Room and a Formal Dining Room adjoining the Nicely Appointed Kitchen. The Kitchen features Oak Cabinetry complimented by a Tile Backsplash and New Laminate Flooring. The Main Floor Laundry, and Half Bath complete the first floor. Original Natural Woodwork throughout the home. The Full Basement offers many possibilities to finish to your taste. Secondary stair protected by Steel Cellar Doors for egress, and a Rough In for an Additional Bath. Back Porch is open to Fenced Yard, 20x20 Garage with Extra Parking Slab. This home won’t disappoint. Come See It!
Muscatine County, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Victims of Muscatine County plane crash identified, investigation continues

MUSCATINE — The two victims of a plane crash Wednesday in Muscatine County have been identified. Daniel and Sharon Slack of El Dorado Springs, Mo., were the only two aboard a 1972 Piper PA-28-150 that crashed just north of Muscatine, according to Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess in a release sent out Thursday afternoon. Daniel Slack was 68 while Sharon Slack was 69.

Comments / 0

Community Policy