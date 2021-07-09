Moline, others cities, reimbursed for police during pandemic

Don’t Miss your chance to own this Great 4 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath Home. It has so much to offer to your growing family! The Welcoming Front Porch greets you. Inside there is a Spacious Foyer with the Original Open Stairway in Natural Finish that takes you to the second floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms and an up to date bath. You’ll love the Floor to Ceiling Built in Cabinet, perfect for your linens. The Main floor has a Spacious Living Room and a Formal Dining Room adjoining the Nicely Appointed Kitchen. The Kitchen features Oak Cabinetry complimented by a Tile Backsplash and New Laminate Flooring. The Main Floor Laundry, and Half Bath complete the first floor. Original Natural Woodwork throughout the home. The Full Basement offers many possibilities to finish to your taste. Secondary stair protected by Steel Cellar Doors for egress, and a Rough In for an Additional Bath. Back Porch is open to Fenced Yard, 20x20 Garage with Extra Parking Slab. This home won’t disappoint. Come See It!