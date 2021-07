We were so excited for this visit. Like so many, we suffered from the isolation of the past year, missing the little people we love the most: Henry, Eleanor, Ben, June-bug, Calleigh, Cameron, Mila, Remi, Isa, May, Sally, cousin Kate and one on the way! Finally, a batch of them was headed our way. Their first visit this summer to gram and grandpa’s house on the Vineyard.