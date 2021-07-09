Inhaler: ‘A famous dad may open doors but they’ll shut just as fast if you’re not good enough’
At the very start of 2020, Inhaler played the Dutch city of Groningen as part of the annual Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival. A celebration of the most exciting new music as well as a chance for festival bookers across Europe to get their hands on The Next Big Thing, Inhaler’s gig at the 850-capacity restaurant Huize Maas was the sweatiest, busiest show across the entire weekend and a sign of things to come.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0