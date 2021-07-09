Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Inhaler: ‘A famous dad may open doors but they’ll shut just as fast if you’re not good enough’

By Ali Shutler
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the very start of 2020, Inhaler played the Dutch city of Groningen as part of the annual Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival. A celebration of the most exciting new music as well as a chance for festival bookers across Europe to get their hands on The Next Big Thing, Inhaler’s gig at the 850-capacity restaurant Huize Maas was the sweatiest, busiest show across the entire weekend and a sign of things to come.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inhaler#Open Doors#Fatherhood#Gen Z#Dutch#U2#Google#St Andrew S College#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Theater & DanceNew York Post

Tinashe drops sexy music video for new single ‘Bouncin’

Trampoline choreography might be the latest thing to beat. Tinashe caused a social media commotion when she dropped a suggestive, sexy music video for her latest single, “Bouncin’,” on Wednesday. “I been sendin’ dirty pics/Hope they make it to the Cloud,” Tinashe sings in the hot video, although the lurid...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reacts To DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Post

DaniLeigh is pregnant. The rapper and singer took to Instagram this week where she announced the news along with a set of maternity pictures showing her baby bump. Now, fans have been speculating she's pregnant for a few months now, ever since a video popped up where she was wearing an oversize shirt that fans believe was meant to hide her bump.
TV & Videospetapixel.com

Teens Snap Selfie At Exact Moment They’re Struck by Lightning

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Guy Wanted to Sit Next to a Girl in the Library

A guy walked into a library and saw a girl reading. He admired her and asked if he could sit next to her, but her response would go on to leave him shocked and embarrassed. A guy saw a girl in the library and asked her if he could sit with her. The girl screamed at him with irritation, saying, "I don't wanna sleep with you at night pervert."

Comments / 0

Community Policy