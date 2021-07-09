Who Dies in Black Widow?

Hype for The Suicide Squad is beginning to skyrocket, as fans are eager to see James Gunn's take on the unique DC Comics mythos. The promotional material for the film has already showcased a pretty bizarre ensemble of antiheroes and villains, ranging from household names to relatively obscure characters. A new teaser for the film, which was released on Thursday, reveals that two other DC baddies factor into the proceedings — including an infamous Batman villain. The teaser, which you can check out below, briefly shows two prisoners inside Belle Reve prison. One appears to be the film's version of Double Down, while the other is none other than Calendar Man, portrayed by Sean Gunn. This is Gunn's second role in The Suicide Squad, as the actor (and brother of James Gunn) also did motion capture for the film's version of Weasel.