Who Dies in Black Widow?
Early reactions for the newly released Black Widow, the latest film from Marvel Studios, suggest that it's one of the darker entries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to-date. It deals with tough subject matter and doesn't hold back on the action, which will likely have folks wondering if some of the characters actually make it out alive. After all, we already know the titular character, played by Scarlett Johansson, dies a few years after the film takes place. Does Black Widow spell doom for anyone else?comicbook.com
Comments / 0