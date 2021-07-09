Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois becomes first state to require public schools teach Asian American history

By Kierra Frazier
 7 days ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a bill Friday requiring public schools across the state to teach at least a unit of Asian American history. Why it matters: Education experts suggest this is the first requirement of its kind in the U.S., USA Today reports. The big picture: The Teaching...

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

