Ulster County, NY

A Hauntingly Fun Summer Tradition Returns to Ulster County for July

By Paty Quyn
 7 days ago
Back by popular demand and selling out fast Boos and Brews, the Huguenot Street summer tradition has returned for July. Boos and Brews is back for 2021. Imagine grabbing your friends for a night of history, haunts and refreshing beer and hard cider. The Huguenot Street Boos and Brews tours have become one of the best ways to learn about the legendary and sometimes sinister history of this historic neighborhood in the Village of New Paltz. Not to mention learning Hudson Valley history can be a lot more fun if it is also served with a delicious beverage as you enjoy a guided tour with friends.

