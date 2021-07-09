The masks come off for this dark and delicious My Fair Lady
Oh wouldn't it be luvverly to sit in overflowing auditoriums again with nary a mask in sight. So lucky old Grange Festival to be part of the government pilot scheme, which means audiences not only sitting cheek by jowl in its handsome auditorium on the grounds of a Hampshire estate but able to swap a bit of pre performance chit chat, too. If producers are worried about whether audiences will feel comfortable once the masks come off, then the full house for the opening night of My Fair Lady might reassure them: I couldn't see a single face covering.www.telegraph.co.uk
