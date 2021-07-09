The Saint Louis Zoo’s new exhibit is like a jungle gym for guests and monkeys

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo’s newest attraction looks like a jungle gym for kids, adults and animals alike. The Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails will open to the public Monday, July 12, giving visitors and primates a first-of-its-kind zoo experience. The 35,000-square-foot playground is an outdoor expansion that’s connected to the Primate House. It lets the zoo’s lemurs, tamarins, colobus monkeys and chimps explore outside – some of them for the first time ever.