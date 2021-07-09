Cancel
Saint Johns County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT * At 500 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Unf, moving southeast at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Unf, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Craig Field, San Pablo and Fort Caroline.

