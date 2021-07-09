Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Cimarron SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CIMARRON COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Black Mesa Park, or 22 miles northwest of Boise City, moving south at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Black Mesa Park and Kenton.alerts.weather.gov
