Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol County, MA

Flood Warning issued for Bristol by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Continue to heed any road closures. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, and streams. Target Area: Bristol The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut Southeastern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Western Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts South Central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts West Central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northwestern Bristol County in Rhode Island Kent County in Rhode Island Providence County in Rhode Island Northern Washington County in Rhode Island * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that Tropical Storm Elsa produced a widespread 1.5 to 4 inches in the Warning area. Doppler radar indicated that the rainfall from Elsa has moved northeast and out of the area. However, this rainfall is draining into area streams and small rivers, resulting in signficant rises. In addition, in some areas significant poor urban and poor drainage flooding remained. * Pockets of minor stream flooding are expected into this evening within the warning area. Lingering poor drainage flooding, while not expected to worsen, could take several more hours to drain. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Worcester, Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Framingham, East Providence, Woonsocket, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Coventry, Cumberland, Natick, North Providence, Franklin, West Warwick, Needham, Johnston, North Attleborough and Milford.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Attleborough, MA
City
Marlborough, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Needham, MA
City
Shrewsbury, MA
County
Bristol County, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Framingham, MA
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Area#Extreme Weather#Norton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Returning to mask mandates unpopular despite LA

The rapid spread of the delta variant across the U.S. in the past month has prompted fresh questions over whether reimposing indoor mask mandates will be necessary. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday responded to an uptick in cases by reimposing an indoor mask mandate on everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy