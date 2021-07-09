Flood Warning issued for Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Continue to heed any road closures. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, and streams. Target Area: Bristol The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut Southeastern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Western Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts South Central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts West Central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northwestern Bristol County in Rhode Island Kent County in Rhode Island Providence County in Rhode Island Northern Washington County in Rhode Island * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that Tropical Storm Elsa produced a widespread 1.5 to 4 inches in the Warning area. Doppler radar indicated that the rainfall from Elsa has moved northeast and out of the area. However, this rainfall is draining into area streams and small rivers, resulting in signficant rises. In addition, in some areas significant poor urban and poor drainage flooding remained. * Pockets of minor stream flooding are expected into this evening within the warning area. Lingering poor drainage flooding, while not expected to worsen, could take several more hours to drain. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Worcester, Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Framingham, East Providence, Woonsocket, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Coventry, Cumberland, Natick, North Providence, Franklin, West Warwick, Needham, Johnston, North Attleborough and Milford.