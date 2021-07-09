Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Durham, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Orange; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ORANGE...WESTERN WAKE...EASTERN CHATHAM AND DURHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Durham to 11 miles west of Fuquay-Varina, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, RDU International and Apex. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH