Khamzat Chimaev has his return fight booked. Chimaev took the UFC by storm in 2020 as he made his debut on Fight Island and finished John Phillips. He fought just 10 days later and earned another finish before having another quick turnaround and having a one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerchaert in just seconds. After that, he was booked to face Leon Edwards several times in December, January, and March but due to COVID-19 complications, he was forced out of the fight. Since then, he has been recovering from the virus but now has his return fight booked.