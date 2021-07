Before Black Widow, the longest gap between Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies was a little under two years, and that was when the franchise was first getting off the ground. But with Black Widow delayed three times due to that thing that’s still going on, we’ve been waiting over two years for the next MCU movie—which, honestly, was a nice break from a franchise that’s been churning out at least two movies a year since 2013. Unless, of course, you’ve been following the various MCU TV shows, in which case Black Widow is just the next pump of the endless IV drip that Disney slipped into our brain veins upon birth.