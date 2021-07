After a lopsided loss in Game 1, the Montreal Canadiens put forth a much better effort on Wednesday and deserved a better fate in a 3-1 loss in Game 2. Now the series shifts to the Bell Centre for Game 3 with the Habs in a 2-0 hole and their backs against the wall. As has been the case for most of the postseason, Montreal must score the first goal to set up their defensive counterattack strategy, otherwise things could go badly for them once again.