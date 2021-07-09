What’s the Best Best Picture Winner From the Last Ten Years?

The Artist. Argo. 12 Years a Slave. Birdman. Spotlight. Moonlight. The Shape of Water. Green Book. Parasite. Nomadland. Those are the ten most recent movies to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Since the concept of pitting pieces of art against each other and handing one a golden trophy is inherently ridiculous, we figured we might as well take things one step further and issue a survey to find out which of these Oscar winners audiences think is the best. I know it’s a cliche to say “the results may surprise you!”, but in this case, it’s actually true: I was genuinely surprised to see which of these films came out on top.