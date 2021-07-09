Golf Course Triple-Murder Suspect Was Once Accused of a Drug-Related College Shootout

After leaving notes in public bathrooms asking for help, a woman who says she’d been held against her will for months is now free. According to police, the first note was found Thursday, stuck to a mirror at a Walmart bathroom in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. “If I don’t make it, tell my family I love them,” read one of the notes. The woman wrote that a man named Corey Brewer was holding her captive. Brewer had allegedly sexually and physically assaulted the woman, threatening to kill her and her children if she left him. An address was written on the note but nobody answered when police came to investigate. Another note was found on Saturday in the women’s bathroom at the Fallingwater museum, urging police not to give up. A search warrant was conducted Sunday and Brewer was taken into custody and charged with sexual assault, strangulation, and unlawful restraint. He will be in court for a preliminary hearing on July 22.