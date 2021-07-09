Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Golf Course Triple-Murder Suspect Was Once Accused of a Drug-Related College Shootout

By Justin Rohrlich
 7 days ago
A man charged with killing three men found dead on an Atlanta golf course over the July 4 weekend was previously arrested for getting into a shootout at Georgia State University over a drug deal gone wrong. Five years before Bryan Anthony Rhoden was accused of killing 76-year-old Paul Pierson,...

