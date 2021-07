If you have ever thought about signing up for surrogacy programs, you are most likely to be aware of the complexity and myths around. There are many success stories, however, also disappointing events linked to the high cost involved, troubles with picking a perfect surrogate candidate among others. Another problem that may appear is the US legislation which may be confusing in terms of law proceedings. If you are not ready to give in and seek the best state for this process, learn the information below.