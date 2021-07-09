Cancel
Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

By Ross Bonaime
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Gillan has had one of the most interesting arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character of Nebula since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s shift from villain to borderline hero, and her relationship with both Thanos (James Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has made her an integral part of both the Guardians and The Avengers. But Nebula’s story is just beginning, as in an interview with Collider for her upcoming Netflix film Gunpowder MIlkshake, Gillan talked about her future in the MCU.

