Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

Karen Gillan got her start in the MCU back in 2014 with Guardians of the Galaxy. Her character, Nebula, was a daughter of Thanos, but her relationship with him was that of fear and hate. She pretended to be loyal, but when the opportunity came to break free from Thanos by helping Ronan, she took it. She still struggles with the trauma Thanos had done to her, but now she has a better relationship with her sister, Gamora, and a place where she belongs, the Guardians of the Galaxy. From trapped henchman to hero, she’s come a long way. In an interview with Collider, Gillan talks about Nebula and the directors that helped shape the character.