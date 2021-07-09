Cancel
Boyertown Legion dedicates flagpole in honor of veteran Bob Ellis, Post 471 member for over 70 years

By Lisa Mitchell lmitchell@21st-centurymedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 100 people came out for the Boyertown American Legion Post 471 flagpole dedication in honor of veteran Robert (Bob) Ellis on July 3. “Ellis is the epitome of what a true hero, husband, father and friend looks like. It’s because of his conduct, service and commitment to this great country, it is truly a blessing and a privilege to honor him as we dedicate this new flagpole in his honor,” said Chaplain Mark Malizzi of the Boyertown Legion.

