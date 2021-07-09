Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Madison, IA

In-person Prison Visits Resume

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Fort Madison, IA) — Department of Corrections director, Beth Skinner says they will resume in-person visits will resume at the state’s prisons Saturday. Online visits have been the only option for some 16 months following the COVID-19 outbreak. Skinner says they are going to start out by allowing just half the normal capacity for visitors and see how that works. Skinner spoke at the Board of Corrections meeting today (Friday) and says they now only have two COVID cases in the system. She also announced that prison staff will no longer have to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Madison, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Fort Madison, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Department Of Corrections#The Board Of Corrections#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Fugitive Taken Into Custody In South Dakota

(Spirit Lake, IA) Authorities in Dickinson County say a fugitive who escaped arrest earlier this week has been taken into custody in South Dakota. Patrick Miles is said to be awaiting extradition back to Spirit Lake. Miles is wanted on a series of charges, including first-degree robbery. He had been ordered by the court to wear a G-P-S monitoring bracelet, but when deputies and Milford police went to pick him up they found the bracelet had been removed.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

CADCO Focusing on Housing and Childcare

(Atlantic) Speaking at the Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Director Jennifer McEntaffer spoke about the shortage of childcare providers and housing. McEntaffer admitted the housing project is currently delayed because of the high cost of lumber. “We’re working with Anita Community Development for the possibility of a new...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s unemployment rate up to 4% as more people seek jobs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4% in June as more resident began looking for work. Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in May. The number of working Iowans increased by 3,800 from May to June but the number of unemployed residents seeking jobs also increased by 2,400. Iowa is tied for the nation’s 12th lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska’s rate of 2.5% was the country’s lowest. The U.S. unemployment rate in June was 5.9%.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Attorneys For Dubuque Man Convicted Twice Want Third Trial For Their Client

(Dubuque, IA) Attorneys representing a Dubuque man who has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend twice now want a third trial for their client. Twenty-one-year-old Samantha Link died of three stab wounds in March 2017. Twenty-nine-year-old Fontae Buelow was found guilty by an all-white jury in 2018 of second-degree murder. When the Iowa Supreme Court granted him a new trial, a second jury found him guilty of the same charge once again. Buelow is Black. He has said Link stabbed herself while they were arguing. The defense points out there was no D-N-A evidence connecting Buelow to the knife and fingerprints on it supported his story.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Travel Getting Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The numbers for planes, trains, and automobiles in Iowa continue to show a rebound in traffic following drops during the COVID pandemic. The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Stuart Anderson says, “we are continuing to be really close to pre-pandemic levels. Our June numbers were at one percent below the June of 2019 levels.” Anderson says there is still some impact from workers telecommuting and cited the I-235 route through Des Moines as an example where numbers are lower as some businesses haven’t returned to in-person work. He says the most recent air travel numbers reflect the recovery. Anderson said the May numbers grew pretty healthfully from April and “we are actually at about 70 percent of the May 2019 level.” He expects a lot more growth at commercial service airports in the June and July numbers.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman’s killing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has agreed to delay the sentencing of the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts after his lawyers said they need time to investigate new information implicating other people. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, about 50 miles west of Iowa City. Judge Joel Yates issued an order Wednesday saying the sentencing would be delayed until after he holds hearings on whether to grant the defense’s requests to compel prosecutors to release information about other suspects and for a new trial. Bahena Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder in May in Tibbetts’ 2018 killing.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Update: 2 Missourians die in small plane crash in Iowa

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa say two people from Missouri died in the crash of a small plane in a cornfield in rural Muscatine County. The county sheriff identified them as 68-year-old Daniel Slack and 69-year-old Sharon Slack, of El Dorado Springs, Missouri. Daniel Slack was superintendent of schools in Deerfield, Kansas, from 2015 until he retired last year. Investigators believe the plane was flying from Iron Mountain, Michigan, to Missouri when it crashed Wednesday about 4 miles north of Muscatine. Sheriff Quinn Riess says the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
Carroll, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Crop Duster Dumps Insecticide Before Crash In Carroll County

(Carroll, IA) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a crop duster dumped more than a dozen gallons of insecticide before it crashed Tuesday near Carroll. The D-N-R was warning people to stay away from the area near Swan Lake State Park until the chemicals are cleaned up. No names have been released. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is likely that engine failure was to blame for the crash. The plane is believed to be a total loss.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

UI Researchers Working On Nose Spray COVID-19 Vaccine

(Iowa City, IA) — Researchers at University of Iowa are working on a nose spray coronavirus vaccine. The University of Iowa and University of Georgia recently published research in which their COVID nose-spray vaccine was affective on mice. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports the findings could lead to a clinical trial on humans.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Judge agrees to free QAnon believer charged in Capitol riot

A federal judge has agreed to free an Iowa man from jail more than six months after his videotaped confrontation of a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol became one of the most menacing images of the Jan. 6 riots. Douglas Jensen was wearing a T-shirt bearing a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the mob that approached Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman inside the building and followed the officer up two flights of stairs. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly agreed Tuesday to release the Des Moines resident on house arrest with electronic location monitoring. Prosecutors argued that releasing Jensen would pose a danger to the public.
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Man wanted in Mills County on Numerous Charges

(Glenwood) A Pottawattamie County man is wanted on several charges in Mills County after fleeing deputies during a traffic stop in Mills County early this morning. At 2:00 a.m. today (Wednesday), Mills County Deputies stopped a gray 2013 Dodge Avenger at Lambert Ave & 190th Street Pacific junction. While the deputy was conducting their traffic stop with the female driver, the male passenger, identified as 27-year old Jacob Eric Stoner of Council Bluffs, jumped into the driver’s seat and stole the vehicle, and sped away into Nebraska.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

2 Iowa counties pass 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolutions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials have voted to declare two Iowa counties as Second Amendment sanctuaries where any laws hindering gun rights cannot be enforced. The counties are joining similar efforts across the country and coming even as Iowa has significantly loosened firearms regulations. Republican supervisors in Jasper County unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday and Republican supervisors in Hardin County did the same Wednesday. They’re the first Iowa counties to implement such measures. Elsewhere in the U.S., at least 1,200 local governments have declared themselves sanctuaries insulated from state and federal gun laws since 2018. An ordinance passed in Columbia County, Oregon, last year is the first to face a legal challenge over whether it can be enforced.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Meets With Counterparts From Nebraska, South Dakota

(Sioux City, IA) –The governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota say they’re taking steps to address the shortage of workers in the region. The governors met in the Sioux City Monday for the 17th Tri-State Governors’ Conference and spoke to more than 200 business leaders. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state wants to be a partner with businesses and wants to help Iowans retrain, reskill, match them up with the opportunities that exist across the state. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she, Reynolds and Nebraska’s governor were criticized for the way they dealt with the pandemic, but Noem says their approach should be a selling point to get potential workers to move into the region.
Adair County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisors approve increase in Veterans Affairs driver pay

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved a change in the Veterans Affairs Driver Pay at their meeting Wednesday morning. John Schildberg, Veterans Affairs Commissioner, said they have three drivers that drive veterans to the hospitals. He said not only do they drive them in, but they push them into the hospital and stay at the hospital for the length of their visit and then drive them back. Schildberg requested that the mileage rate be raised 10-cents over the IRS rate for these drivers. (The county’s mileage rate is 10-cents below the IRS rate of 56-cents per mile.) The Supervisors approved the request.
Audubon, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Bond Issue for new fire station discussed in Audubon

(Audubon) The Audubon City Council held a discussion with the fire department and fire association this week in regards to funding options for the new fire station. City Clerk Joe Foran says they went over the timeline and process if they want to bond for the remaining $2 to $2.5 million needed for construction. “We are just kind of preliminarily looking into what the process would be to do a ballot measure and that kind of thing. We’ll probably have a few other meetings before November.”
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Community Foundation Fall Grant Program Now Open

(Area) The Cass County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Cass County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $33,200 is available to support Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is September 1.
Massena, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

CAM Facilities Update Meeting Scheduled

(Anita) CAM Schools Superintendent Paul Croghan says two facilities upgrade meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 21. “The focus financial committee meets on Wednesday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the commons area at the school in Massena,” said Croghan. “A facilities engagement meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. also in Massena. The emphasis is on finances as the district moves forward with the facilities conversation.”
Montezuma, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Attorneys For Rivera Claim New Evidence in Murder of Mollie Tibbetts

(Montezuma, IA) — The attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera are making some moves prior to his sentencing Thursday for his first-degree murder conviction in the killing of Mollie Tibbetts. Defense attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese filed a motion for a new trial, claiming new evidence was discovered after the jury reached its verdict that clears Bahena Rivera. They have also filed a writ of habeas corpus to have 45-year-old Arne Robert Maki appear in court. Maki is currently an inmate at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility. In the fall of 2020, Maki pleaded guilty to violating a non-contact order, domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Workers remove boat for inquiry in Iowa water ride accident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Workers have used a crane to remove a boat from an Iowa amusement park as investigators look into what caused an accident that killed one boy and critically injured his brother. The boat weighing over 1,700 pounds was removed from the channel on the Raging River ride so that inspectors and engineers could have a closer examination. Adventureland attorney Guy Cook says the boat was placed on a trailer and taken to a secure location. The boat was carrying six members of an Iowa family at the park in Altoona when it unexpectedly overturned on July 3, trapping two of them underneath in the water for minutes. 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died of his injuries, while 16-year-old David Jaramillo remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy