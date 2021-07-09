In-person Prison Visits Resume
(Fort Madison, IA) — Department of Corrections director, Beth Skinner says they will resume in-person visits will resume at the state’s prisons Saturday. Online visits have been the only option for some 16 months following the COVID-19 outbreak. Skinner says they are going to start out by allowing just half the normal capacity for visitors and see how that works. Skinner spoke at the Board of Corrections meeting today (Friday) and says they now only have two COVID cases in the system. She also announced that prison staff will no longer have to wear masks.
Comments / 0